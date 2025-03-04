Wales wing Josh Adams ruled out of Scotland clash due to hamstring injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales wing Josh Adams will not be available for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Adams, who has scored 21 tries in 61 Tests, was ruled out of the selection picture to face Ireland on February 22 because of a hamstring problem.

And Wales’ consultant scrum coach Adam Jones has confirmed that he has not recovered in time for the Edinburgh trip.

Wales fielded an all-Scarlets back-three of Blair Murray, Tom Rogers and debutant Ellis Mee in the 27-18 loss against Ireland.

And interim Wales head coach Matt Sherratt looks unlikely to make many changes, if any, in his starting line-up.

Fly-half Gareth Anscombe is available after recovering from a head knock he sustained during the Ireland game.

Anscombe gained a recall from Sherratt after being left out of the Six Nations squad by former head coach Warren Gatland, who departed following a 22-15 defeat against Italy.

Jones said: “Gareth is fine and good to go. He came in as if he hadn’t been away. It has been good to have him leading it.”

Fit-again Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake, meanwhile, could feature in Wales’ match-day 23 following biceps surgery.

Lake captained Wales on tour to Australia last summer and throughout the Autumn Nations Series earlier this season.

Jones added: “Dewi has been excellent, and it is good to have him back. He is a former captain and has been a big player for Wales in the last few years.”