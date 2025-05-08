Fiji rugby star Josaia Raisuqe dies after tragic accident
Raisuqe was part of the Fiji team that won silver at the Paris Olympics last summer
Fiji international and Olympic silver medallist Josaia Raisuqe has died, with his club Castres saying on Thursday that the rugby sevens star was killed in a road accident.
“It is with heavy hearts that we learned of the death this morning of our player Josaia Raisuqe in a road accident,” French club Castres said.
Winger Raisuqe, 30, was part of the Fiji team that won silver in the rugby sevens at last summer’s Paris Olympics. He had played for French Top 14 side Castres since 2021.
“The entire Castres Olympique family is devastated by this terrible news,” the club said. “He was a wonderful teammate, much loved by everyone, including the Castres supporters who had embraced him.”
French media reported that their Castres’ fixture against Clermont Auvergne on Saturday may be postposted.
The Castres president Pierre-Yves Revol said Raisuqe was a “pillar” of the club.
We are in shock following the sudden death of Josaia,” Revol said. “He was a radiant boy on and off the field, a pillar of the Fijian community we have at the club.
“Of course, my thoughts are with his fiancée and his entire family and I thank all those who have come forward to the club. Castres Olympique will not make any further comments and asks that the mourning of his family be respected from now on."
Fellow Top 14 side Toulouse said they were shocked to learn of Raisuqe's death.
"The entire club would like to express their support and sincerest condolences to his family and friends, as well as to his club Castres Olympique," Toulouse posted on X.
