Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fiji rugby star Josaia Raisuqe dies after tragic accident

Raisuqe was part of the Fiji team that won silver at the Paris Olympics last summer

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 08 May 2025 06:55 EDT
Comments
Castres' Fiji wing Josaia Raisuqe
Castres' Fiji wing Josaia Raisuqe (AFP/Getty)

Fiji international and Olympic silver medallist Josaia Raisuqe has died, with his club Castres saying on Thursday that the rugby sevens star was killed in a road accident.

“It is with heavy hearts that we learned of the death this morning of our player Josaia Raisuqe in a road accident,” French club Castres said.

Winger Raisuqe, 30, was part of the Fiji team that won silver in the rugby sevens at last summer’s Paris Olympics. He had played for French Top 14 side Castres since 2021.

“The entire Castres Olympique family is devastated by this terrible news,” the club said. “He was a wonderful teammate, much loved by everyone, including the Castres supporters who had embraced him.”

French media reported that their Castres’ fixture against Clermont Auvergne on Saturday may be postposted.

The Castres president Pierre-Yves Revol said Raisuqe was a “pillar” of the club.

Josaia Raisuqe celebrates after scoring a try during the French Top14 rugby union match against Toulonnais
Josaia Raisuqe celebrates after scoring a try during the French Top14 rugby union match against Toulonnais (AFP/Getty)

We are in shock following the sudden death of Josaia,” Revol said. “He was a radiant boy on and off the field, a pillar of the Fijian community we have at the club.

“Of course, my thoughts are with his fiancée and his entire family and I thank all those who have come forward to the club. Castres Olympique will not make any further comments and asks that the mourning of his family be respected from now on."

Fellow Top 14 side Toulouse said they were shocked to learn of Raisuqe's death.

"The entire club would like to express their support and sincerest condolences to his family and friends, as well as to his club Castres Olympique," Toulouse posted on X.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in