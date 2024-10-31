Jordie Barrett returns from knee injury for New Zealand clash with England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Leinster-bound Jordie Barrett will make his comeback from a knee problem in New Zealand’s clash with England at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Barrett is poised to make his first appearance since sustaining the injury against Australia in September after being picked alongside Rieko Ioane in midfield.

The All Blacks have made 12 changes to their starting XV including the return of star number eight Ardie Savea following their 64-19 victory over Japan last Saturday.

Veteran flanker Sam Cane, who was sent off in last year’s World Cup final, continues at openside with Beauden Barrett picked at fly-half.

New Zealand edged England over two Tests in July and are narrow favourites to continue their three-match unbeaten run in the fixture that dates back to 2019.

“While we have met England twice this year already, four months is a long time in rugby and we know that both teams are different to the ones that met in New Zealand in July,” head coach Scott Robertson said.

The All Blacks have had some fierce battles there in recent years Scott Robertson on playing at Twickenham

“Twickenham is such an iconic place to play and the roar of the crowd there is like few others.

“The All Blacks have had some fierce battles there in recent years and that’s a challenge that we will step forward to, especially with the Hillary Shield at stake.”

New Zealand: W Jordan; M Tele’a, R Ioane, J Barrett, C Clarke; B Barrett, Cortez Ratima; T Williams, C Taylor, T Lomax, S Barrett (capt), T Vaa’i, W Sititi, S Cane, A Savea.

Replacements: A Aumua, O Tu’ungafasi, P Tosi, P Tuipulotu, S Finau, C Roigard, A Lienert-Brown, D McKenzie.