John Mitchell explains why England’s Women’s Six Nations close shave was ‘ideal’ for Red Roses
England secured a seventh successive title despite a major scare against France
John Mitchell hailed England’s scare against France as “ideal” for his side as they geared up for a home World Cup with another Women’s Six Nations grand slam.
The visitors very nearly pipped the Red Roses at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham as they roared back from 31-7 down to within a point of their hosts.
A 43-42 thriller nonetheless continued England’s unbeaten streak in a competition they have dominated since 2018, with Mitchell leading the side to back-to-back titles since his arrival in 2023.
The head coach has explained that his side needed to roll with the punches in a year in which they will be expected to claim a World Cup crown that has eluded them since 2014.
And with the tests to come in mind, Mitchell was pleased to see his side nearly beaten in their last competitive outing before the tournament in August.
“It was ideal for us,” Mitchell said post-match. “After a really good start we could have put them away, but they got energy through the middle of us and once a French side gets that energy, they eye success. So we always talked about the fact that we probably had to win the game three or four times. I think we had to win it nine times.
“I wasn't happy with the defence. I thought they got through us too easy through the middle. We adjusted that at half time, but the edge of the defence was not up to standard.”.
“The Red Roses are a unique team right at the minute and has been for a while, but teams are allowed to perform against this. That’s something that will happen and will continue to happen in ‘25. So it’s just going to help us raise our game. I'm gonna have to raise our game which is very really clear.”
A crowd of fewer than 40,000 represented a drop on recent Red Roses attendances at the home of English rugby, but still provided a positive atmosphere.
France seemed to rise to the occasion as they pushed England far closer than they have in recent meetings, re-establishing themselves as World Cup contenders. Mitchell believes the experience will stand his side in good stead.
The New Zealander explained: “In the coaching meeting this morning, we worked out that after today 95% of the girls that are likely to go to the World Cup have all had experience of playing in the stadium; before this game, that that wouldn't have been the case.
“That has definitely been a situation that we've planned for as well to make sure that the broader group had an experience here and now we've got a chance to enjoy ourselves on a break and come back and earn the right to contest here again.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments