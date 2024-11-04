Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England prop Dan Cole admits he was surprised by the timing of Joe Marler’s instant retirement from international rugby.

Marler, who sparked controversy with disparaging comments about the Haka ahead of his country’s 24-22 loss against New Zealand on Saturday, publicly called time on his 95-cap Test career on Sunday morning.

The 34-year-old had been selected by head coach Steve Borthwick for the Autumn Nations Series but left the squad last Monday for personal reasons.

His final England outing came in July when he suffered a broken foot during the opening Test of the 2-0 summer tour defeat to the All Blacks.

Cole, who shared a room on international duty with long-term team-mate Marler, said: “Did I think he would go last Sunday? No.

“But we both knew in the end, the older we’re getting, it was coming at some point. I thought part of him wanted a hundred caps but unfortunately he hurt his foot in that New Zealand Test.

“You have an inclination but you have no control over what he thinks or does. The good thing is he has gone out on his own terms, so he’s alive, well and healthy.

“He’s still my friend but he’s just not here. Part and parcel of rugby is people come and go.”

Marler, who will continue to play for Harlequins until the end of the season, has been no stranger to controversy, including last week with his social media posts calling for the “ridiculous” Haka to be “binned”.

The colourful prop subsequently apologised and stated he was merely trying to “spark interest in a mega rugby fixture”, as well as contest the restrictions in place for facing the Maori war dance.

He has spoken openly about his mental health struggles.

open image in gallery Joe Marler has retired from international rugby ( PA Archive )

Cole, who is preparing for England’s remaining November fixtures against Australia, South Africa and Japan, continued: “Obviously for selfish reasons you miss him because he’s your friend but, at the same time, the team continues to move forward.

“And that’s the thing with rugby, maybe one of the great things about it: no matter how much adversity you have, you still turn up for training and move forward.”

England Under-20 prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour has been called up by Borthwick as loosehead cover for Marler.

Cole urged the uncapped 20-year-old to focus on bringing his own point of difference, rather than attempting to be a direct replacement.

“He’s obviously been playing fantastically well in the Premiership for Sale,” said 37-year-old Cole.

open image in gallery Rising star Asher Opoku-Fordjour could come into contention for a first England cap ( Getty Images )

“Teams evolve, teams move forward, other people have to step up. But it’s not about replacing like-for-like, it’s not about him replacing Marler.

“It’s about bringing your own personality. It’s not trying to be someone else. You’ve been selected because you have a point of difference to bring and it’s about bringing that, rather than trying to be something you’re not.”

PA