Fin Baxter: Joe Marler hasn’t revealed Traitors result to anyone in England camp

Joe Marler has stayed tight-lipped over who has won The Traitors despite being grilled for clues by his former team-mates in the England camp.

Former prop Marler has reached Thursday’s final of the BBC reality TV programme that sees ‘faithfuls’ and ‘traitors’ compete in a game of deceit and betrayal played out in a castle.

Marler, whose 15-year professional career ended in 2024, has emerged as the star of the celebrity edition of the show, which has gripped England players and management in the build-up to Saturday’s Allianz Stadium appointment with Australia.

The 35-year-old’s role as performance director for Team England Rugby, a group that represents players’ interests, meant he spent time with Steve Borthwick’s squad at their Surrey base during the week.

“I don’t think he has told anyone. He told Danny Care he has gone quite far,” said Fin Baxter, who was Marler’s understudy for Harlequins and the national team.

“I have been quite impressed because he’s been himself and he even said ‘I don’t think everyone quite understood me’ and were not quite sure how to deal with him.

“It is brilliant to see him just being himself. Groups of us have been watching it and it has been great entertainment. He’s smashing it. He’s got it and it’s about whether people follow him or not.

“It is quite cool to see rugby players transitioning into mainstream TV shows. We talk about characters and personalities in rugby and seeing him make the mainstream is pretty cool.”

Baxter’s more pressing concern than rooting for his mentor in The Traitors is nullifying the threat posed by the player known as ‘Tongan Thor’.

Giant prop Taniela Tupou weighs almost 24 stones and has been restored to Australia’s front row after being rested for their last two matches.

“Tupou’s a brilliant player and, looking over the last year, I’ve come up against some of the best tightheads in the world. It’s a real privilege to play another brilliant player,” Baxter said.