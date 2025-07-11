Is Japan vs Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After another new low last week, Wales will continue their hunt for an end to a long losing streak as they take on Japan in the second Test.

A long-awaited victory looked well within reach for Wales when they surged into an advantage in Kitakyushu, but interim coach Matt Sherratt watched his side wilt in the second half as they suffered an 18th consecutive defeat.

An inexperienced Japan will be high on confidence after roaring back to secure victory, and will hope to extend the misery as they welcome the tourists to Kobe.

Can Sherratt’s men finally end a winless run that stretches back to the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Japan vs Wales?

The second Test is due to take place at Noevir (Misaki Park) Stadium in Kobe on Saturday 12 July, with kick off at 6.50am BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in to Welsh language coverage on S4C, with a live stream available via the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Japan are bolstered by the availability of scrum half Naoto Saito, who missed the first Test are helping Toulouse to Top 14 triumph. His inclusion is one of five changes made by Eddie Jones. Brisbane-born back Sam Greene could debut off the bench.

Wales had hoped that Taulupe Faletau would freshen up in time to feature after struggling with cramp in the humidity last week, but the veteran No 8 has been ruled out. Aaron Wainwright steps in to the back row while Gloucester lock Freddie Thomas replaces Ben Carter, who is absent because of concussion. Dan Edwards is given his first international shirt in the fly half shirt. Chris Coleman, Reuben Morgan-Williams and Keelan Giles await debuts off the bench.

Line-ups

Japan: 1 Yota Kamimori, 2 Mamoru Harada, 3 Keijiro Tamefusa; 4 Epineri Uluiviti, 5 Warner Deans; 6 Michael Leitch (capt), 7 Jack Cornelsen, 8 Faulua Makisi; 9 Naoto Saito, 10 Lee Seungsin; 11 Halatoa Vailea, 12 Shogo Nakano, 13 Dylan Riley, 14 Kippei Ishida; 15 Ichigo Nakakusu.

Replacements: 16 Hayate Era, 17 Sena Kimura, 18 Shuhei Takeuchi, 19 Waisake Raratubua, 20 Ben Gunter; 21 Shinobu Fujiwara, 22 Sam Greene, 23 Kazema Ueda.

Wales XV: 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Dewi Lake (capt), 3 Archie Griffin; 4 Freddie Thomas, 5 Teddy Williams; 6 Alex Mann, 7 Josh Macleod, 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Kieran Hardy, 10 Dan Edwards; 11 Josh Adams, 12 Ben Thomas, 13 Johnny Williams, 14 Tom Rogers; 15 Blair Murray.

Replacements: 16 Liam Belcher, 17 Gareth Thomas, 19 Chris Coleman, 19 James Ratti, 20 Taine Plumtree, 21 Tommy Reffell; 21 Reuben Morgan-Williams, 22 Keelan Giles.