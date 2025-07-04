Is Japan vs Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales will hope to finally bring their long losing streak to an end as they take on Japan, coached by Eddie Jones.

It is 17 matches now since Wales last tasted Test victory in a run that stretches all the way back to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, but this two-match tour is surely a golden opportunity with the side losing only a couple of players to the British and Irish Lions.

With the search for a permanent successor to Warren Gatland continuing, Matt Sherratt has again been placed in interim charge of the team and can call on plenty of senior figures, including Taulupe Faletau and Josh Adams.

Japan, meanwhile, are still in a rebuilding phase in Jones’s second stint but will hope to take more steps forward - and perhaps even extend their visitors’ plight...

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Japan vs Wales?

Japan vs Wales is due to kick off at 6am BST on Saturday 5 July at Mikuni World Stadium, Kitakyushu.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in to the action on BBC One Wales, with a live stream available via the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Japan are led by veteran flanker Michael Leitch, who could yet plough on towards a fifth World Cup with few signs of the 36-year-old slowing up. He is joined, however, by plenty of fresher faces, with eight uncapped inclusions in the matchday 23 named by Eddie Jones. Toulouse scrum-half Naoto Saito was part of the squad that won the French Top 14 title last weekend and will not be available until the second Test.

There is limited room for experimentation as Wales seek an end to their losing run, though Matt Sherratt does hold a couple of regular back-row starters in reserve on a bulky bench containing six forwards. Hooker Dewi Lake leads the side in the absence of Jac Morgan while Sam Costelow is a welcome returnee at fly half, with Ben Thomas a second playmaker in his preferred 12 shirt.

Aaron Wainwright and Tommy Reffell are the men in question that could give Wales a finishing kick off the bench, while tighthead prop Archie Griffin is back amongst things after missing the Six Nations.

Line-ups

Japan XV: 1 Yota Kamimori, 2 Mamoru Harada, 3 Shuhei Takeuchi; 4 Epineri Uluiviti, 5 Warner Deans; 6 Michael Leitch (capt.), 7 Jack Cornelsen, 8 Amato Fakatava; 9 Shinobu Fujiwara, 10 Seungsin Lee; 11 Malo Tuitama, 12 Shogo Nakano, 13 Dylan Riley, 14 Kippei Ishida; 15 Takuro Matsunaga.

Replacements: 16 Hayate Era, 17 Sena Kimura, 18 Keijiro Tamefusa, 19 Waisake Raratubua, 20 Ben Gunter; 21 Shuntaro Kitamura, 22 Ichigo Nakakusu, 23 Halatoa Vailea.

Wales XV: 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Dewi Lake (capt.), 3 Keiron Assiratti; 4 Ben Carter, 5 Teddy Williams; 6 Alex Mann, 7 Josh Macleod, 8 Taulupe Faletau; 9 Kieran Hardy, 10 Sam Costelow; 11 Josh Adams, 12 Ben Thomas, 13 Johnny Williams, 14 Tom Rogers; 15 Blair Murray.

Replacements: 16 Liam Belcher, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Archie Griffin, 19 James Ratti, 20 Aaron Wainwright, 21 Tommy Reffell; 22 Rhodri Williams, 23 Joe Roberts.