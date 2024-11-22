Jump to content
Jamie Ritchie to start for Scotland in absence of Jack Dempsey

There are no notable surprises elsewhere in the team.

Anthony Brown
Friday 22 November 2024 09:37 EST
Jamie Ritchie will start against Australia on Sunday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Jamie Ritchie will start against Australia on Sunday (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Former captain Jamie Ritchie will make his first start of Scotland’s Autumn Series after being selected for Sunday’s Test at home to Australia.

The Edinburgh flanker, who has lost his status as skipper and regular starter this year, has been added to the team after Glasgow back-rower Jack Dempsey dropped out with an injury sustained against South Africa a fortnight ago.

There are no notable surprises elsewhere in the team, with Gregor Townsend selecting what is widely deemed to be his strongest available XV.

Scott Cummings returns to the second-row after a one-match ban, while Townsend is able to select his favoured back three of Blair Kinghorn at full-back and Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe on the wing for the first time since last year’s World Cup.

Glasgow back Tom Jordan, who has made a big impact so far this autumn at full-back, drops to the bench as part of a 5-3 split.

