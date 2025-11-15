South Africa overcome Franco Mostert red card in show of strength against Italy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa shrugged off a red card for the second successive match to power to a 32-14 win over an Italy side which threw away a golden opportunity to earn a rare win over the Springboks in Turin.

Franco Mostert was shown a red card after 11 minutes but Italy failed to make their extra man count, with Paolo Garbisi guilty of missing kickable penalties.

Tries from Marco van Staden, Morne van Den Berg, Grant Williams and Ethan Hooker earned South Africa a comfortable win in the end after they withstood enormous early pressure from Italy, who found one second-half try through Ange Capuozzo.

Italy came in buoyed up by last week's fightback to record their second-ever win over Australia and they sensed a chance to do the same against the number-one ranked side in the world after South Africa made 11 changes to the side which beat France 32-17 a week ago.

Those chances took a huge boost when early Italian pressure had South Africa on the backfoot and the Springboks lost Mostert to a straight red card for dangerous play but the visitors, who played the second half with 14 men against France, showed enormous resilience once again.

Garbisi, who had a 100% kick rate against Australia, missed the resulting penalty and pulled another wide as Italy failed to get their noses in front.

A rare foray into the Italian 22-metre area led to Handre Pollard converting a penalty before Garbisi finally got off the mark to level but Van Staden drove over for a try on the stroke of halftime and, with Pollard's conversion, South Africa went in 10-3 up.

open image in gallery The Springboks prevailed in a tough Test in Turin ( AFP via Getty Images )

Garbisi put over two penalties after the break to make it a one-point match, before another Pollard penalty and Van Den Berg's try put South Africa back in the driving seat.

Capuozzo darted in to find Italy's only try and briefly keep them in touch, although Garbisi failed to convert. Italy's spirit was finally broken with tries in the last 10 minutes from Williams and Hooker.

Italy are left with plenty of regrets after failing to make their pressure count and often resorting to ineffective grubber kicks when close to the Springboks' line and in the end South Africa's strength proved too much for Gonzalo Quesada's side.

Reuters