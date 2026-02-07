Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italy and Scotland get their Six Nations campaigns underway with an intriguing clash in Rome.

Gonzalo Quesada’s hosts are looking to build on the progress made in this tournament in recent years, although a raft of injuries has tempered expectations somewhat for the Azzurri.

Scotland, meanwhile, will be hoping to prove a few critics wrong and mount a title challenge despite a disappointing autumn, that led to renewed questions over Gregor Townsend’s future.

While a Calcutta Cup clash in round two looms large, Townsend’s side were beaten on their last visit here and will be out to avoid an early, and probably insurmountable, set-back.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Italy vs Scotland?

Italy vs Scotland is due to kick off at 2.10pm GMT on Saturday 7 February at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 1pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Captain Michele Lamaro is deployed at blindside flanker in Gonzalo Quesada’s Italy team, with Manuel Zuliani on the openside after an impressive 2025. Alessandro Fusco partners Paolo Garbisi in the halves while there is a rare start at full-back for the versatile Leonardo Martin, with all of Ange Capuozzo, Tommaso Allan, Edoardo Todaro and Jacopo Trulla absent due to injury.

It’s a five forwards to three backs bench split from Quesada. Stephen Varney misses out with a niggle.

Gregor Townsend has rewarded the strong form of a healthy Glasgow contingent, with a new-look back three named. Jamie Dobie and Kyle Steyn join Tom Jordan in the back three with Darcy Graham only on the bench, and no place at all in the squad for either Blair Kinghorn or Duhan van der Merwe.

Jack Dempsey is passed fit to feature at No 8, with the pack taking on a familiar look. Despite the versatility of Dobie and Jordan, Townsend opts for a traditional bench split, too.

Line-ups

Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 3 Simone Ferrari; 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Andrea Zambonin; 6 Michele Lamaro (capt.), 7 Manuel Zuliani, 8 Lorenzo Cannone; 9 Alessandro Fusco, 10 Paolo Garbisi; 11 Monty Ioane, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 14 Louis Lynagh; 15 Leonardo Marin.

Replacements: 16 Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Muhamed Hasa, 19 Federico Ruzza, 20 Riccardo Favretto; 21 Alessandro Garbisi, 22 Giacomo Da Re, 23 Lorenzo Pani.

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Ewan Ashman, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Scott Cummings, 5 Grant Gilchrist; 6 Matt Fagerson, 7 Rory Darge, 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Jamie Dobie, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Kyle Steyn; 15 Tom Jordan.

Replacements: 16 George Turner, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Elliot Millar Mills, 19 Max Williamson, 20 Gregor Brown; 21 George Horne, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Darcy Graham.