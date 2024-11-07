Ireland vs New Zealand tips

Ireland take on New Zealand on Friday night looking to achieve what England couldn’t last weekend by beating the All Blacks (8:10pm, TNT Sports 1 & Discovery+).

New Zealand were fortunate to escape Twickenham with a 24-22 win last weekend, but betting sites don’t like their chances of building on that victory in Dublin, where the hosts are a best-price of 4/9 for the win.

Ireland are ranked number one in the world entering the autumn internationals and have won their last 19 matches at the Aviva Stadium.

The Irish are favoured by six points on most betting apps for the visit of New Zealand, who had dominated this fixture up until eight years ago, since when Ireland have won five of the last nine meetings.

Andy Farrell’s side have won the last two encounters at the Aviva Stadium and secured a famous series win in New Zealand in 2022.

However, the last time the sides met 12 months ago, it was the All Blacks who came out on top, ending Ireland’s World Cup dreams with a 28-24 win in a memorable quarter-final clash in Paris.

Since then, Ireland have won five of their last seven matches, their only defeats coming against England in March and during this summer’s tour of South Africa.

But on both occasions, Farrell’s side showed their mettle to bounce back and win their next games, clinching another Six Nations title by beating Scotland following the England reverse.

They would also claim a 25-24 win over the Springboks to level that two-game series, results made all the more impressive as they continue to adjust to life without all-time great Jonny Sexton.

Jack Crowley will wear Sexton’s old number 10 shirt on Friday as part of a strong Ireland team that’s boosted by the returns of Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park after they missed the tour to South Africa.

They are facing far from a classic New Zealand side, one that missed out on the Rugby Championship during the summer and rode its luck against England.

Scott Robertson’s cause isn’t helped out by injuries to fly-half Beauden Barrett and hooker Codie Taylor that will keep them out of this game and the All Blacks have been found wanting in recent tough away assignments against South Africa.

Going to the Aviva Stadium has arguably become the toughest test in international rugby and the odds on rugby betting sites reflect that with a price of 11/5 available for a New Zealand - odds that would have been unimaginable less than 10 years ago.

The All Blacks showed they’ve got plenty of grunt up front against England last week, but ill-discipline really hurt them and should they continuously fall foul of the referee again, Ireland should do a better job of punishing them.

We’re not expecting any landslide victory for Ireland, especially as their last international was nearly four months ago, but we do think it will be the home fans painting Dublin green on Friday night.

Ireland vs New Zealand prediction: Ireland to win by 1-5 points - 6/1 Betfred

