Mack Hansen ruled out of Ireland’s clash with Scotland due to hamstring issue
The Connacht wing is replaced by Munster’s Calvin Nash.
Ireland have been forced into a late change for Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown with Scotland at Murrayfield after Mack Hansen was ruled out with a hamstring issue.
The Connacht wing is replaced by Munster’s Calvin Nash, who comes straight into the starting XV despite not being named in the initial 23-man squad.
Hansen was a doubt due to a cut knee that forced him off in the opening weekend victory at home to England.
But, after recovering from that injury to be named in the line-up for Murrayfield, the 26-year-old has subsequently been ruled out with muscle tightness.
“Mack Hansen has been withdrawn from Sunday’s match day squad as a precaution due to hamstring tightness,” read an update from Irish Rugby on Saturday afternoon as the team trained at Murrayfield on the eve of their second match of the championship.
“Calvin Nash will take his place on the right wing and will make his ninth Ireland appearance.”