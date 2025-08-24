Ireland see off resilient Japan to win World Cup opener

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eve Higgins pounced with the key try as Ireland emerged from a test of character to launch their World Cup with a 42-14 victory over Japan.

Japan, positioned six places below their opponents in the global rankings in 11th place, were in the midst of an swashbuckling fightback at Franklin’s Gardens as they battled to overturn a 28-14 deficit.

But, just as they looked destined to strike again, outstanding inside centre Higgins picked off a floating pass and ran the length of the field to score. It was a cruel blow for Japan to absorb and they were unable to recover.

Ireland had shown their mettle to dispatch tricky Pool C opponents by making the most of their greater physicality and it was early handling errors that prevented them from taking the lead sooner than wing Amee-Leigh Costigan’s fifth-minute try.

Japan were already conceding yards in contact and to ram home Ireland’s physical superiority they rumbled over for a maul touch down that was finished by Neve Jones.

Slowly the underdogs forced their way back in contention, showing skill and athleticism in possession and they went on to boss spells of the first half with Haruka Hirotsu crashing over from short range to reward their efforts.

But Ireland twice ignited in attack to storm clear with wings Costigan and Beibhinn Parsons combining beautifully for a dynamic score before Fiona Tuite benefitted from Higgins’ slick footwork in midfield.

Japan’s maul took charge soon after the interval, allowing flanker Masami Kawamura to cross, before seeing another promising period end in the face of stiff defending by the green shirts.

The best attack of the match followed from the Sakura Fifteen as they used their pace, agility and handling to force opening after opening, only for Higgins to strike at the moment when Ireland appeared to certain to crack again.

It was a painful setback for Japan, who were roared on by the neutrals at Franklin’s Gardens, and they leaked another try to replacement Enya Breen with Ireland finishing strongly.