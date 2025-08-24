Scott Bemand believes battle against Japan will stand Ireland in good stead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland boss Scott Bemand insisted his side’s strength in adversity will stand them in good stead for the rest of the World Cup after overcoming Japan 42-14.

Six tries decorated an ultimately emphatic Irish victory, but the scoreline failed to reflect how hard they had been pushed in the second half of the Group C clash at Franklin’s Gardens.

Trailing 28-14 and with the wind in their sails as they staged an electric comeback, Japan were on the brink of scoring again only for Eve Higgins to anticipate a key pass under her posts and grab the intercept before running the length of the field to finish.

Ireland’s World Cup campaign was up and running but Bemand admitted they had been forced to battle hard against the team ranked 11th in the world.

“We talk about coming through adversity and it’s pretty important to defend some sets on your line. The defence was outstanding because Japan are good when they get close to the line,” he said.

“They say they’re not as big as other teams so they make themselves as small as possible and low to the ground. It’s very hard to stop and we got some of it right and some of it wrong.

“There were some sublime moments out there, but also some moments that we know we will have to be better at.

“As an opener we’ve got what we wanted – we scored some tries with some variety, we’ve shown some forward power and backs prowess, but we’ll need to be better each week to get to where we want.

“We went after a fast start and got the two tries on the board. There was a little bit of variety as well and that is going to be increasingly important as we go through the competition.”

Ireland take on Spain next Sunday, also at Franklin’s Gardens, before completing their group campaign against New Zealand in Brighton on September 7.

“We want to keep building momentum and keep giving people something to get after. We want to show people what we can do,” Bemand said.

“If we can come out of this competition with everyone in Ireland supporting us and being everybody else’s favourite second team, that would be great.”