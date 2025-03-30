Ireland end long Women’s Six Nations wait with victory over Italy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anna McGann claimed a hat-trick as Ireland swept aside Italy 54-12 in Parma to notch a long-awaited away win in the Women's Six Nations.

The Irish last celebrated success on the road in the 2021 tournament and were coming off defeat to France in the opening round but put together a fine all-round performance as they ran in eight tries at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

McGann crossed twice in the first half and finished things up with another late score in the closing moments, while Dannah O'Brien slotted seven conversions in a near flawless kicking display.

Italy were up against it from the off, Valeria Fedrighi sent to the sin bin in the opening minutes after a high tackle, and Aoife Dalton was first to take advantage.

McGann followed with her first two tries and Amee-Leigh Costigan also snuck through, while Sofia Stefan added the consolation for Italy in a half-time score of 28-5 to the visitors.

Ireland second row Linda Djougang got the scoreboard moving again in the second half as they banked another converted try but was then yellow carded for head contact.

Dorothy Wall and Brittany Hogan forced their way over as Ireland continued to pile up the points and although Beatrice Rigoni converted her own try to reduce the arrears, McGann sealed things with her third dash to the line.

