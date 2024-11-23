Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ireland will hope to find top gear as they face Fiji after two imperfect performances in the Autumn Nations Series so far.

Andy Farrell’s side bounced back from a rare defeat in Dublin to the All Blacks by beating Argentina, though threatened to throw a dominant position away as the Pumas roared back.

Australia may still be to come but Farrell will know his team can ill afford to take their eyes off the ball against a visiting side that have claimed a series of scalps in the last 18 months.

Though given a scare by Spain last weekend, Fiji eventually came through to secure a second successive win after stunning Wales in Cardiff.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ireland vs Fiji?

Ireland vs Fiji is due to kick off at 3.10pm GMT on Saturday 23 November at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1 and 2, with coverage on the latter channel from 2.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team News

Andy Farrell feels able to rotate in places but stays strong against dangerous opposition. Debuts are handed out to young Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy and the versatile Ulster forward Cormac Izuchukwu on the blindside in an otherwise familiar pack. Sam Prendergast is handed a first start as the starlet takes the reins at fly half and Jacob Stockdale is recalled on the wing having returned to somewhere near his best this season in Belfast. Cian Healy will have to wait to surpass Brian O’Driscoll’s cap record having been left out of the matchday 23.

Fiji boss Mick Byrne makes a number of changes from a slightly scratchy performance against Spain. It is all change in the back row where Meli Derenelagi, Kitione Salawa and Elia Canakaivata reunite, while co-captain Tevita Ikanivere returns at hooker. Josua Tuisova adds extra carrying threat to another loaded backline. On the bench, look out for lock Setareki Turagacoke, just 18 but making rapid strides at Stade Francais.

Line-ups

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Gus McCarthy, 3 Finlay Bealham; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Cormac Izuchukwu, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (captain); 9 Craig Casey, 10 Sam Prendergast; 11 Jacob Stockdale, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 14 Mack Hansen; 15 Jamie Osborne.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Tom O’Toole, 18 Tom Clarkson, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Cian Prendergast; 21 Conor Murray, 22 Ciaran Frawley, 23 Stuart McCloskey.

Fiji XV: 1 Eroni Mawi, 2 Tevita Ikanivere (co-captain), 3 Luke Tagi; 4 Mesake Vocevoce, 5 Temo Mayanavanua; 6 Meli Derenelagi, 7 Kitione Salawa, 8 Elia Canakaivata; 9 Frank Lomani, 10 Caleb Muntz; 11 Ponepati Loganimasi, 12 Josua Tuisova, 13 Waisea Nayacalevu, 14 Jiuta Wainiqolo; 15 Vuate Karawalevu.

Replacements: 16 Sam Matavesi, 17 Haereiti Hetet, 18 Samu Tawake, 19 Setareki Turagacoke, 20 Albert Tuisue; 21 Peni Matawalu, 22 Vilimoni Botitu, 23 Sireli Maqala.

Odds

Ireland win 1/14

Draw 55/1

Fiji win 11/1

