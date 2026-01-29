Ireland refuse to rule banned Bundee Aki out of Six Nations contention entirely

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland insist the door remains open for Bundee Aki to feature in the final two rounds of the 2026 Guinness Six Nations following the completion of his suspension.

The Connacht centre was hit with a four-match ban on Wednesday for "verbal abuse and disrespect" towards match officials during Saturday's United Rugby Championship loss to Leinster.

He will miss Ireland's Six Nations fixtures against France, Italy and England but will be available for home games against Wales and Scotland in March.

The 35-year-old, who must also sit out his province's URC game against Zebre this weekend, did not travel with Andy Farrell's squad for their pre-tournament camp in Portugal.

Speaking in the Algarve, Ireland backs coach Andrew Goodman told reporters: "We've got huge support for Bundee.

"I've worked with him for the last couple of years but known him a lot longer than that, so I know he's a great character. He's made a mistake and we're going to help him work through it.

"Of course, a player of Bundee's calibre that's done great things in the Irish jersey before will definitely be considered.

"But for now, we're working with the guys that we've got."

Uncapped Ulster centre Jude Postlethwaite has been called up in place of Aki, while head coach Farrell also has Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey and Tom Farrell as midfield options.

Although Aki was penalised for dissent during Connacht's 34-23 weekend defeat to Leinster, it is believed the incidents which led to his suspension came after the match.

open image in gallery Bundee Aki will miss Ireland’s opening three Six Nations matches (Domenico Cippitelli/PA) ( PA Archive )

"With it happening in the Connacht match and being dealt with by Connacht and the IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) away from here, and the URC obviously being involved, I can't give you too much detail on the actual incident," said Goodman, according to RTE Sport.

"We know respect is a massive part of the game we play and referees are obviously a big part of that as well. So, we take that very seriously."

Ireland kick off the Six Nations next Thursday against defending champions France in Paris and then host Italy on February 14 before travelling to England a week later.

Wales visit Dublin on March 6 before Scotland end the tournament at at the Aviva Stadium on 14 March.

