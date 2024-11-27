Paul O’Connell believes Joe Schmidt will revive Australia’s fortunes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ireland forwards coach Paul O’Connell said he expects three-time Six Nations winner Joe Schmidt to raise Australia from their slump.

Former Ireland boss Schmidt was appointed by the Wallabies in January following World Cup humiliation which saw them dumped out at the pool stage in France.

The 59-year-old has been installed on a contract until the end of the British and Irish Lions tour next summer and it is not known whether he will remain in the role beyond 2025.

O’Connell said he can see elements of Schmidt’s work with Ireland in Australia’s early matches under his leadership.

“We would still do bits and pieces of what he had in place back in the day,” he told RTE.

“Everyone is probably doing some kind of version of the same thing at the breakdown anyway but we still have bits and pieces of the language that he used to use. That was a big part of how he coached.

“He was the first ever coach really that I experienced that was very consistent in how he spoke about various parts of the game and because of that you had real clarity in what was expected in different parts of the game, and the ruck was no different.”

The Wallabies take on Andy Farrell’s Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday looking to bounce back from their 27-13 defeat to Scotland in Edinburgh.

Prior to that they enjoyed victories over England at Twickenham and Wales at the Principality Stadium, as Schmidt has continued to make his mark.

“He was very clear in how he coached,” said O’Connell.

“I think coaching had moved on a lot but we were still relying a little bit on emotion at times whereas he was technically very good.

“Everyone talks about his detail. He has very good teaching principles. He wouldn’t just tell you what he wanted you to do, through the sessions he would actually give you a pathway of how to change the habit or getting better at something. That was a really enjoyable aspect for me.”