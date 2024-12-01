Joe McCarthy sets sights on a place in Andy Farrell’s Lions tour squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ireland lock Joe McCarthy is determined to join Andy Farrell on next summer’s British and Irish Lions tour following a standout breakthrough year in international rugby.

After a peripheral role at last autumn’s World Cup, McCarthy announced himself at Test level with an explosive Six Nations debut against France in February and went on to start each of his country’s 11 matches in 2024.

The 23-year-old is among a sizeable chunk of Ireland’s squad with aspirations of being selected for the 2025 Lions series against Australia, which will be overseen by head coach Farrell.

“I’d say most players would like to be there,” said Leinster second row McCarthy following Saturday’s 22-19 win over the Wallabies in Dublin.

“There’s a lot of rugby to be played until then, I know that’s a cliched answer but I try to focus on the now.

“That’ll definitely be an aim but lots of rugby to be played for Leinster and Ireland, hopefully.”

Ireland went on to retain the Six Nations title following McCarthy’s man of the match display against Les Bleus in Marseille.

They then claimed a creditable 1-1 series draw away to world champions South Africa in the summer thanks to a 25-24 second Test success in Durban.

“It has been unreal,” McCarthy, who made his international debut as a replacement in a 13-10 win over Australia two years ago, said of the past 12 months.

“I was involved in every game, it’s been huge.

“Such an enjoyable season, so many good highs, winning the Six Nations, winning in South Africa, but it definitely feels like there is a lot more to come.

“A few games slipped away from us that we look back on with a bit of regret.”

Ireland ended the Autumn Nations Series with three victories from four after bouncing back from defeat to New Zealand by beating Argentina, Fiji and Australia.

Defence coach Simon Easterby is poised to lead the upcoming Six Nations campaign, albeit Farrell will remain a presence.

Asked about the head coach’s parting message, McCarthy replied: “He said he’s still living in Sandymount, which is only around the corner (from the Aviva Stadium), so he’s not completely gone.

“He just challenged us when we go back to our provinces to make sure we keeping getting better.

“We need to be ready first up in the Six Nations when we are back, so making sure we stick to good habits to be in tip top shape coming back in.”