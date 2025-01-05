Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Social media sensation Ilona Maher’s eagerly-anticipated Bristol Bears debut ended in defeat as Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) champions Gloucester-Hartpury beat the Bears 40-17 at Ashton Gate.

American back Maher has more than eight million followers across Instagram and TikTok, making her the world’s most followed rugby player.

Maher’s mere presence generated a Bristol record crowd of 9,240 for a women’s game - and league-highest for a standalone fixture - with the 28-year-old having a 20-minute introduction off the replacements’ bench.

Maher won Olympic sevens bronze with the United States in Paris but she has not played 15s since 2021.

She is hoping to reacquaint herself with the format in a bid to gain selection for the USA squad that will travel to the England-hosted World Cup later this year.

open image in gallery A record crowd for a standalone PWR game watched on as Ilona Maher made her debut ( Getty Images )

The USA’s opening World Cup game is against tournament favourites England in Sunderland on August 22.

Her three-month Bristol contract began in a repeat of last season’s Premiership final, going on after 60 minutes with her team 18 points adrift following a Gloucester scoring burst of three tries in eight minutes that secured a bonus-point.

Maher had already made a significant impact, underpinning a considerable increase in replica shirt sales, while Bristol’s Instagram following has risen from 21,000 to 67,000 since her signing was announced.

Maher rose to fame on social media through combining messages of body positivity and female empowerment with her signature sharp sense of humour.

She was also runner-up on Dancing with the Stars - the American equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing - and received the afternoon’s biggest cheer when she replaced Reneeqa Bonner and lined up on Bears’ right wing.

Maher made her presence felt in a couple of rucks and looked for work off the wing, but she could make little impact to the overall picture and did not receive a pass as Bristol finished second-best despite tries from Millie David, Alisha Joyce-Butchers and Sarah Bern.

open image in gallery England scrum half Natasha Hunt was outstanding in Gloucester-Hartpury’s win ( Getty Images )

Gloucester-Hartpury outscored them on tries as Emma Sing, Natasha Hunt, Maud Muir, Rachel Lund, Mia Venner and Georgia Brock touched down, with Sing kicking five conversions.

