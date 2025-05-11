British and Irish Lions great Sir Ian McGeechan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis
The former Scotland international has urged people to get tested
Former British and Irish Lions head coach Sir Ian McGeechan has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
The 78-year-old told The Telegraph that he has completed a six-week course of radiotherapy at a hospital in Leeds after undergoing a blood test.
Capped 32 times by Scotland, the former fly half appeared in eight Tests for the Lions as a player but is best known for his work as a coach.
McGeechan steered the touring side on four trips between 1989 and 2009, overseeing series wins in Australia in 1989 and South Africa in 1997.
McGeechan is currently working as a consultant director of rugby at Doncaster Knights in the Championship, and said he had urged the club’s players to get tested.
“I have just completed a six-week course of radiotherapy,” McGeechan revealed. “I feel all right, really, just a bit more tired. I always sleep well anyway so it has probably just added to it.
“I have to wait six weeks then have scans and a review of how effective the treatment has been. I have told the players here before the treatment started because there would be times when I would not be around for meetings or on the training field with them. The players have asked me how it is going and have been very good.
“I don’t want to make a big thing of it, but it is important to get the message out about urging people to go and get tested. I said that to our players here. I said to them that they make sure they get themselves tested. If you are younger, it is more important.”
Alongside his work with the Lions, McGeechan also had two stints as Scotland coach plus tenures at Northampton, Wasps and Bath.
In the United Kingdom, about one in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to Prostate Cancer UK. It mainly impacts men over 50.
