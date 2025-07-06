Huw Jones believes Lions’ centre options are interchangeable as first Test looms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Huw Jones insists the British and Irish Lions’ centres are fully interchangeable despite the presence of established national combinations as the race for Test selection reaches a critical point.

While a host of Andy Farrell’s men played their way out of contention for the series against Australia in an unimpressive 21-10 victory over the New South Wales Waratahs, Jones seized his chance with both hands.

The 31-year-old ran in two tries in Sydney – the first the product of his understanding with Scotland midfield partner Sione Tuipulotu – in the most eye-catching performance from a 12 or 13 so far on tour.

If the Lions are to blend their best performing centres against the Wallabies in the first Test on July 19, then Bundee Aki and Jones will start.

The conundrum facing Farrell with two matches to go before the Brisbane opener is whether to reward form or opt for the familiarity provided by the ready-made units of Tuipulotu and Jones or Ireland’s Aki and Garry Ringrose.

Jones, however, believes after being in camp for three weeks, the quartet have reached a point where they are interchangeable.

“As a centre group we have been working really hard to get the connections with all of us,” the Glasgow Warriors back said.

“For the first try, Sione knows where I’m going to be. We have played loads together and it’s all about timing.

“It worked against the Waratahs, but there’s no saying it wouldn’t have worked with any other player.

“We have worked as a unit in building those sorts of connections, whatever combination plays in the next couple of games, so hopefully we will see more results like that.

“We bounce loads of ideas off each other in terms of rugby stuff, but socially as well it has been great to get to know the others. They are great guys and that makes it easier.

“If you enjoy each other’s company then you’re willing to spend the time with each other on and off the field. That goes for the whole squad.

“It has been a really enjoyable couple of weeks, but once we get on the field we are giving each other all the secrets and trying to help each other out as much as we can.”

Jones has scored three tries in as many appearances for the Lions and having joined the tour with a niggling Achilles problem, he is now flying.

“After the Six Nations I was struggling with injury. I got it scanned late on in the season and we managed to then have a bit of an intervention,” he said.

“It definitely feels better now, which is good. I didn’t play much since the Six Nations, just two games.

“So over this last week it has been good over to get two 80 minutes in a row and a bit off the bench against the Western Force. I feel like I have shaken off the dust.”