Henry Pollock rewarded with England Elite Player contract after breakout year
Pollock was selected for the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia this summer
Breakout Lions star Henry Pollock has been rewarded for his stellar year by being included in a new 25-man group to be given Elite Player Squad (EPS) contracts.
The enhanced contracts were introduced last September as part of the RFU's new agreement with the Premiership clubs and give Steve Borthwick more control over players' sports science and medical matters while guaranteeing payment to the players involved even if they don't play in tests.
Borthwick initially awarded contracts to 17 players but has now taken up his full allocation of 25, with Pollock, 20, the most eye-catching addition.
The Northampton Saints flanker was playing in the under-20s at the start of the year, but made a try-scoring full England debut against Wales in March and was then selected for the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia, where he featured in several tour games but did not win a test cap.
Ben Curry comes in to join brother and fellow flanker Tom, with Sale winger Tom Roebuck also in after an impressive end to his season as back rower Tom Willis is also involved. Alex Mitchell remains the only scrumhalf while there are again three flyhalves - Marcus and Fin Smith and George Ford.
There is no contract for former captain Owen Farrell, who last played for England in the 2023 World Cup before walking away from the international game, but is eligible again after returning from France to rejoin Saracens and having just played for the Lions.
Hooker Theo Dan is the only player to lose his central contract.
"These contracts, together with our strong relationship with the Premiership clubs, will continue to play an important role in the ongoing development of England Rugby," Borthwick said.
England play Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina in this year's Autumn Series.
Reuters
