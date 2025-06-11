Bath-bound Henry Arundell recalled to England squad
The youngster will be back available to Steve Borthwick this summer after returning to the Premiership
Bath-bound Henry Arundell has been recalled to the England squad ahead of the summer tour to Argentina and the United States.
Arundell has agreed a move back to the Premiership from Racing 92 and will again be available to Steve Borthwick this summer as he prepares to join his new employers.
The 22-year-old, able to play on the wing or at full-back, made an eye-catching start to life in Test rugby and travelled to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, scoring five tries in a single game against Chile in Lille.
He has been unable to be picked while based in Paris, though, after joining the Top 14 club following the demise of London Irish.
Arundell joins the 36 players named earlier this week for a four-day camp at Pennyhill Park as England prepare for their four-match summer itinerary. The squad gathered does not include those involved with Bath or Leicester, who are gearing up for the Premiership final.
Borthwick’s side take on a France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham next Saturday 21 June before travelling to Argentina for two matches with the Pumas in July. They finish their business with a meeting with the USA in Washington DC.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments