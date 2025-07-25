Harry Wilson vows Wallabies will bounce back in second Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Wilson insists Australia are determined to show their true selves when they attempt to take their series against the British and Irish Lions to a decider in Sydney.

The Wallabies were overpowered 27-19 in the first Test but have been reinforced for Saturday’s rematch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by the return from injury of imposing forwards Rob Valetini and Will Skelton.

Wilson, Australia’s captain and number eight, believes his team will grow stronger having faced the Lions once already.

“There’s no denying it, we’ve got to go out there and win. We’ve got to win the next two to win the series,” Wilson said.

“It feels as if we probably didn’t play the sort of footy we wanted to in the first Test and didn’t fire as many shots as we would have liked.

“We didn’t start too well, but in the second-half, once we got a bit of possession and territory and started playing our sort of footy, we took a lot of confidence from that.

“I’d say there’s pressure on both teams. They want to wrap up the series and we want to keep the series alive. There’s no doubting there’s a lot on the line for both teams.

“We want to impose ourselves physically. We want to back our skills and we want to go out there and start fast

“For a lot of us, it was our first time ever playing the British and Irish Lions and there was a lot of unknown, whereas this week we know what’s coming.”

Australia have paid close attention to the First Nations and Pasifika XV’s success against the Lions on Tuesday.

While the invitational side, made up of players with First Nations or Pacific Island heritage, ultimately lost 24-19, their physicality rattled Andy Farrell’s tourists.

“A lot of us were there watching and just seeing the way Pasifika went after them, the line speed, the big hits in defence, it was a great blueprint for how to try and physically dominate them,” Wilson said.