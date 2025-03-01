Handre Pollard to leave Leicester at the end of the season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard has announced that he will be leaving Leicester Tigers in order to join his former side The Bulls.

The 30-year-old will rejoin the South African side – where he began his career in 2014 – at the conclusion of the season, with Leicester currently sitting in fourth in the Premiership with 11 games played.

Pollard joined Leicester ahead of the 2022/23 season and has so far made 45 appearances, scoring 395 points.

And the two-time World Cup winner – who scored all of the points in the 12-11 final win over the All Blacks in 2023 – told the Tigers website that “the opportunity to go home” and “to be able to return to the club where I began my career” was something that “I felt was right for me and my family to take”.

“It was a hard decision to make, to leave Leicester Tigers, because I love this club and being a part of this group,” he said.

“I don't really want to start talking like this is already over. There is a lot of rugby to be played and a lot of time left for me at Leicester Tigers, which I am focused on finishing successfully,” he added, with the Tigers still in the running for a play-off place in the Premiership.

Pollard started his career with the Bulls in 2014 before spending a brief spell at Japanese side Red Hurricanes Osaka and a few years at French side Montpellier.

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said in a statement: “It is good to be welcoming Handre back to his home, a ground he has had great memories at and a place he knows very well.

“He left us as a 24-year-old with so much to offer this game and returns six years more mature and seasoned.

“He has a wealth of international club rugby experience, which will be great for us as we continue to settle and challenge for silverware in competitions against major European clubs,” he added.

The club later confirmed that Pollard has signed a two-year deal that will begin on 1 July.