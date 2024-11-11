Scotland call up Johnny Matthews ahead of Portugal clash
Alec Hepburn has also been called up by head coach Gregor Townsend.
Johnny Matthews has been called up to the Scotland squad ahead of their next autumn international against Portugal at Murrayfield on Saturday.
The hooker has been joined by loosehead Alec Hepburn as head coach Gregor Townsend patches up his side in the wake of their weekend defeat to South Africa.
Matthews was a surprise omission from the original squad due to his fine try-scoring form for Glasgow Warriors in recent months.
Max Williamson and Jack Dempsey have been ruled out with hand and shoulder injuries respectively which they sustained against the Springboks, while Gregor Brown is also out with a rib injury.
The Portugal match is the second of three autumn internationals for Townsend’s side, concluding with the visit of Australia on November 24.
Meanwhile, Scotland number five Scott Cummings will face an independent disciplinary hearing following his red card against South Africa for a ruck infringement.
Cummings will learn his fate via video link at the hearing which is due to take place on Tuesday evening.