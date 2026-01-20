Scotland boss Gregor Townsend recalls Jonny Gray and Dave Cherry for Six Nations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has opted for experience and reliability by recalling forwards Jonny Gray and Dave Cherry for the Guinness Six Nations.

In a 40-man squad of few surprises, the France-based pair were among the most notable inclusions given that they had not featured for the national team since last year’s championship.

Cherry, 35, was Scotland’s first-choice hooker in the 2025 Six Nations but appeared to have drifted out of contention after joining French second-tier side Vannes in the summer and then being omitted for the autumn series.

Bordeaux lock Gray started four of the Scots’ five championship matches last year but was not selected for either the summer or autumn campaigns.

“Experience with Dave,” Townsend said, explaining the return of the forwards. “Dave’s been in really good form this year. He played very well last year’s Six Nations.

“He was a bit of a glue player for us around his set-piece and in attack and defence. He missed the summer tour with injury and we decided to look at different options in November.

“On form, Dave probably should have been in the November squad. We feel his experience is really important throughout the Six Nations.

“Jonny hasn’t had that many opportunities (at Bordeaux), but he’s actually in really good form. He’s playing with one of the best clubs in Europe.

“He’s looking fit and sharp, his work-rate is outstanding. Again, someone who played really well last year’s Six Nations. He’s someone that has played well for us and we can rely on him if required during this championship.”

Eyebrows were raised that the uncapped Gregor Hiddleston, Glasgow’s first-choice hooker, was not called up.

“Gregor’s not really been involved with us so far so he’s going to get an opportunity in the A game against Italy,” he said, referring to a second-string match due to take place in Rieti on the eve of Scotland’s Six Nations opener in Rome.

“That’ll be his first game at this level and we’re looking forward to seeing him playing that game. We’ve got a lot of competition there but for now he’s going to get that chance in the A team.”

Scotland’s record try-scorer Duhan van der Merwe has endured a frustrating campaign, including being dropped from the starting XV for the two main autumn Tests against New Zealand and Argentina.

Townsend is hopeful that the injury-hindered 30-year-old will be ready to ignite by the time the championship begins.

“Probably more concerning is that he’s had a few injuries,” Townsend said. “He’s not really had a run of games. I thought his last game was really good against Gloucester.

“He was battling injury in that game too. He’s finding his form and he just needs to get some more games.

“I believe he’s going to be fit this week, which is a boost. He can obviously play well the next couple of weeks before the Six Nations starts.”

Townsend and his experienced team have been the subject of scrutiny after back-to-back fourth-placed finishes in the Six Nations and a poor autumn campaign.

“I don’t really think in those terms,” he said when asked if he felt under extra pressure.

“I think I’m so privileged to be going into another Six Nations. I can’t wait to be working with the players again. When I see the team, I see the players in really good form, it excites me for what’s coming up ahead.

“We’ve got players coming on the back of really good form and good performances in Europe and players coming back from injury that we missed in November.”