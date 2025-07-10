Scotland focused on big picture with Fiji clash key to world ranking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has one eye on the “bigger picture” as his side prepare to face Fiji in the first test of their Pacific islands tour in Suva on Saturday.

Townsend has stressed the importance of the fixture as well as the upcoming clash with Samoa as Scotland look to lock in a top-six ranking ahead of the draw for the 2027 World Cup in Australia in December.

Currently ranked seventh, his side want to avoid a similar fate to 2023 when they were placed in a group with both Ireland and South Africa and failed to progress to the knockout stages.

“This is a one-off game in terms of our tour, but there is also the bigger picture and that is the World Cup draw in November,” said Townsend.

“This is a very important game going into the Samoa Test, and also the Tests we have in November, to put ourselves in the best possible position to get into that top six.”

Townsend has made 14 changes to the side that featured in the win over the Maori All Blacks last week, with Saracens fly-half Fergus Burke handed his first cap and 25-year-old Rory Darge stepping up as the team’s stand-alone captain for the first time.

Townsend paid tribute to the recent improvements made by the New Zealand-born Burke, who was part of the Scotland squad throughout this year’s Six Nations but did not get a chance to impress.

“There’s a lot of things to like about Fergus’s game,” added Townsend. “I think the most important element is how physical he’s been with carrying the ball, but in particular in defence, he’s been excellent this year with Northampton.

“His game management and understanding is up there with the best 10s. He’s been a joy to work with, right through the Six Nations when he didn’t get an opportunity, to now on this tour getting his chance for his first start.”

Darge, who has previously co-captained Scotland alongside Finn Russell, steps up after a season tinged with double frustration, with his club Glasgow failing to retain the United Rugby Championship title and Darge himself missing the chance to join Russell in the Lions squad heading to Australia.

Townsend said: “Rory is more than just a leader by actions. When we brought him into the leadership group we thought that was his biggest strengths, but he’s now got an experience and intelligence around the game.

“He’s developing really well and getting opportunities to lead and captain is the best way to grow. We’ve seen that growth in him through this season and on this tour.”

Scotland hammered Fiji 57-17 in their last meeting at Murrayfield in November but Townsend expects a much tougher encounter, with memories of his side’s painful defeat in Suva in 2017 – his first loss as Scotland coach – still lingering.

“We didn’t win the physical battle (in 2017), and that was really disappointing,” recalled Townsend. “It’s rare to see that happen in a Scotland team and if you have that performance you know you can never let it happen again.

“I think their biggest threat is their physicality. They’re probably the biggest and most powerful men in world rugby, more so even than the South Africans.

“They combine the speed with raw power so we know they’ll bring that with their ball-carrying and their big hits in defence. That’s what we’re going to have to match straight away, and also take our strengths to them.”