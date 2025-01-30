Gregor Townsend says ‘experience and set-piece accuracy’ led to Dave Cherry pick

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gregor Townsend explained that Dave Cherry’s form this season and his set-piece accuracy were the key reasons behind the hooker’s surprise return to the Scotland side for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener at home to Italy.

The 34-year-old Edinburgh forward’s Test career appeared to be over after he was not selected for a single squad last year following his premature departure from the 2023 World Cup camp due to a concussion sustained when he fell on stairs on a team day off after the pool-stage opener against South Africa.

When Townsend recalled Cherry to his squad for the Six Nations earlier this month, he insisted his absence had not been down to any disciplinary issue relating to the incident at the team hotel in Nice.

Nonetheless, the hooker’s inclusion in the starting line-up for Saturday’s visit of Italy has raised eyebrows, with clubmate Ewan Ashman widely expected to start after emerging as Townsend’s favoured option for the number two jersey since George Turner moved to Japan last summer.

“Dave had started this season really well but then got injured so he wasn’t really in our thoughts for November,” said Townsend. “And we’ve got three young hookers, development hookers that played well on the summer tour that also came into November and at times played really well.

“But following our reviews, the fact Dave’s back playing, we feel that for the balance in our hookers and to have someone who has that experience and that set-piece accuracy in particular is a better mix for us now.

“We had four hookers in the squad and when Dylan Richardson got injured, it became clear for us that Dave’s got a big role to play for us this season, and for this game we feel the best way is him starting.”

Townsend said he had maintained regular contact with Cherry throughout his extended period of absence and that no clear-the-air talks were required upon his return.

“No, he’d always been part of our group that we’d give feedback to on why he had missed out in selection, what to work on,” said the head coach. “A number of times it was because of injury, and I think this pre-season when he came back to play, he started really well.

“It was a pity for him and for us, he wasn’t really in the mix for November because he picked up an injury but he’s been good again in December and January.

“The reason he was in a World Cup squad is the same reasons (he’s in) now. We see a lot of positives in his game and how a lot of his work around set-piece and around contact allows others to play.”

Ashman – who started three of Scotland’s four autumn tests – has been carrying a niggle over the past month but Townsend is adamant that is not a factor in the 24-year-old starting on the bench.

“No, he did have an issue but he came back to play for Edinburgh two weeks ago and he’s fine,” said Townsend. “Regarding the selection, we feel Dave’s strengths will suit us as we start the game and Ewan off the bench will be very motivated and brings different strengths, which is his power and his speed.”

The other notable inclusion in Townsend’s starting XV is lock Jonny Gray, who makes his first Test appearance since March 2023. The 30-year-old, who was derailed by a serious knee problem, will step in for injured second-rower Scott Cummings despite not playing for Bordeaux since mid-December due to an ankle issue.

“We had to be sure that Jonny was fully fit,” said Townsend. “He trained with us last week, he did have a tight calf at the end of the week which is the reason he didn’t play for Bordeaux (at the weekend) but he’s trained fully this week for us so we are backing how he came back from his injury for Bordeaux in the 10 games he played for them (between September and December).

“He’s looked good in training. We know he’s an experienced international that will be hugely motivated to play once again for Scotland.”

Unsurprisingly, Stafford McDowall starts in place of injured captain Sione Tuipulotu at inside centre, while former skipper Jamie Ritchie has got the nod to start in the back-row, with Jack Dempsey named on the bench having recently returned from injury.