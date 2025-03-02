Gloucester-Hartpury set up PWR final against Saracens as hunt for three-peat continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gloucester-Hartpury continued their hunt for a Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) three-peat as the defending champions overcame the Bristol Bears at Queensholm.

The defending champions set up a clash with Saracens in a fortnight at the StoneX Stadium after surviving a physical encounter with their local rivals.

Having fallen behind in the first half, Bristol, seeking revenge for final defeat last year, threatened a comeback repeatedly after the interval, with American superstar Ilona Maher crossing in the corner before young gun Millie David, set to be named in England’s Six Nations squad, produced a remarkable finish on the other wing.

But Wales captain Hannah Jones carved the Bears open to ensure the hosts kept their opponents at arm’s length, while Emma Sing, the league’s top points scorer and perhaps its player of the season, slotted a late penalty to make certain of a 36-20 victory.

Gloucester-Hartpury will now take on Saracens on enemy territory on Sunday 16 March as they seek a third consecutive competition crown and a winning send-off for coach Sean Lynn, who will take up his role as Wales boss for the Women’s Six Nations.

A crowd of 6,702 watched an encounter that delivered on promised spite and spice, with two star-studded sides throwing plenty at one another.

With Red Roses captain Zoe Aldcroft and No 8 Alex Matthews prominent in their pack, Gloucester-Hartpury surged into the lead having initially fallen behind to the first of Lark Atkin-Davies’s two scores.

Tries from El Perry, Sarah Beckett and Sing ensured the hosts had a half-time advantage that they never felt likely to relinquish, with the full-back’s accuracy from the tee proving key.

open image in gallery Gloucester-Hartpury ovecame the Bristol Bears in a physical affair ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

Saracens await after Alex Austerberry’s side beat Harlequins in a London derby in the first semi-final on Saturday, with Jess Breach producing a sensational solo score against her former side.

The PWR finalists will not feature in England’s Women’s Six Nations opener against Italy a week later, with John Mitchell forced to pick from his wider squad. It will leave the England coach in need of a new captain, with both Aldcroft and predecessor Marlie Packer, skipper of the side last year, featuring in the final.

Meg Jones, the Leicester centre and Packer’s fellow vice captain, would appear a strong candidate. A squad for a training camp in Bristol will be named on Monday.