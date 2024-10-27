George Ford, Alex Coles and Ted Hill added to England squad for All Blacks Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



George Ford, Alex Coles and Ted Hill have been added to England’s 36-man squad for their autumn opener against New Zealand on November 2.

Fly-half Ford had to prove his fitness after suffering a quad injury while playing for Sale, but is now in contention to face the All Blacks at Allianz Stadium.

Tom Roebuck, Charlie Ewels and Ollie Chessum have been released from head coach Steve Borthwick’s group.

Chessum is awaiting further assessment on a knee problem, while Ewels is currently following return-to-play protocols.

Chessum suffered his injury during the squad’s training camp in Girona last week and could now miss the remainder of the autumn fixtures against Australia, South Africa and Japan.

The Leicester forward is a significant loss as he provides options in the second and back rows and it was at blindside flanker where he made a strong finish to this year’s Six Nations with impressive displays against Ireland and France.

He would have toured Japan and New Zealand in the summer with the expectation of adding to his 23 caps, only to be sidelined by shoulder and thumb issues that needed surgery.

Squad: Forwards – Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester), Alex Coles (Northampton), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale), Tom Curry (Sale), Theo Dan (Saracens), Trevor Davison (Northampton), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol), Jamie George (Saracens), Ted Hill (Bath), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath).

Backs – Elliot Daly (Saracens), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter), George Ford (Sale), Tommy Freeman (Northampton), George Furbank (Northampton), Ollie Lawrence (Bath), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), Harry Randall (Bristol), Henry Slade (Exeter), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton), Fin Smith (Northampton), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath), Freddie Steward (Leicester), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester).