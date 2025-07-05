George Ford hails England’s second-half showing in impressive win over Argentina

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Ford was pleased with England’s second-half display in a 35-12 victory over Argentina on a special night for the fly-half.

Ford marked his 100th appearance for England with a 15-point haul in La Plata as he pulled the strings for Steve Borthwick’s makeshift line-up.

Without several players due to British and Irish Lions commitments, Ford and fellow co-captain Jamie George stepped up to help England through a difficult first half, in which they were temporarily reduced to 13 men, before they attacked with aplomb after the break.

Tom Roebuck grabbed a brace of second-half tries and Freddie Steward also crossed before Cadan Murley wrapped up the scoring late on to earn a comprehensive win, which was all the more impressive given Alex Coles and Seb Atkinson were sent to the sin-bin at the same time during the opening period.

Ford’s drop goal proved the difference between the teams at the break and, in addition to three successful conversions, the Sale fly-half sent over two penalties in quick succession as Argentina threatened a response to help ease England to victory.

“We just wanted to perform well and win,” Ford told Sky Sports.

“It’s all about the team as always. We understand how difficult it is here in Argentina, so it is a great win for us.

“We were under pressure in the first half, gave away too many penalties and could not get out of our half.

“We had to make sure second half we got out of our half and created some try-scoring opportunities, which we did early in the second half.

“We have to back it up next week and we know Argentina will come back at us. Another challenge that we will look forward to.”

England were indebted to co-captain George after Coles was given a yellow card for a head-on-head contact with Facundo Isa.

Yet, after Santiago Carreras missed a simply penalty for the hosts, Ford reprised his role as chief tormentor of Argentina with a fine drop goal to make it 3-0 at the break.

Atkinson had also been shown a yellow card by this point as England were briefly down to 13, but three tries in nine minutes at the start of the second half meant those cards mattered little.

Sale wing Roebuck crashed over on the right inside two minutes before Ford’s slick pass sent old Leicester team-mate Steward across the line.

When Roebuck grabbed his second soon after Argentina looked set for a long night.

However, tries for Pablo Matera and Pedro Rubiolo helped raise the prospect of an unlikely comeback, only for Ford to nail two long-range penalties before Murphy dotted down to seal a clinical away win.