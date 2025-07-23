When he talks, everyone listens – Garry Ringrose hails Owen Farrell’s leadership

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Garry Ringrose has praised the leadership of Owen Farrell as the British and Irish maintained their winning momentum heading into Saturday’s crucial second Test against Australia.

The Lions emerged from Tuesday’s bruising collision with the First Nations and Pasifika XV with their 100 per cent record Down Under intact, but only after being forced to dig deep in a 24-19 victory.

Farrell captained the Lions for the first time in the maiden start of his fourth tour and acquitted himself well, proving he is ready for the attempt to close out the series against the Wallabies at Melbourne Cricket Ground if needed.

For 64 minutes he was part of a centre combination with Ringrose, who made a successful comeback from concussion to also put his hand up for the second Test.

“It was actually pretty cool to get a chance to play with Owen, who is someone I have admired for my whole career, especially in that kind of dogfight-type game,” Ringrose said.

“It was a challenging turnaround from the first Test with the travelling and then the captain’s run. He didn’t miss a beat in terms of leadership and bringing players with him.

“When he talks, everyone listens. What he’s saying is the right pitch and hits the spot every time. I could feel it out there as well.

“That’s not even talking about the rugby side of things – he has that ability at the line and physicality at the line when it’s needed.”

Ringrose suffered his head injury against the ACT Brumbies on July 9, but it was only in the hours after the game that he realised all was not as it should be.

“Something wasn’t sitting right. I spoke with the doctor and he was really helpful and supportive over the next day,” Ringrose said.

“I didn’t quite feel right so we made a call to enter the protocol and do what the medics and Andy Farrell wanted.

“It’s a tough decision to make, but they only want what’s best for the player, so it is nice having that support.”