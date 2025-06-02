Freddie Steward eyeing new role in England team on summer tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Freddie Steward is relishing his newfound leadership role ahead of an “amazing” maiden trip to the Americas this summer.

The Leicester Tigers full back, 24, forms part of a 33-strong training squad ahead of England’s visit to both Argentina and the USA next month.

Those three clashes – two against the Pumas in Buenos Aires and San Juan and one against the Eagles in Washington – fall during the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia meaning many of Steve Borthwick’s leading senior stars will be absent for the transatlantic fixtures.

That has thrust Steward, who has earned 36 caps since his debut in 2021, into an enhanced level of responsibility and the Norfolk-born star can’t wait to share his insight with some of the younger generation getting their first taste of international action.

“This is an opportunity for lads who haven’t had one yet to show what they can do,” he said.

“I think it would be a waste to not try and share some of that experience with the lads coming in, so leadership is something that I’ll try and add to this group.

“We’ve still got some old heads in the room – the likes of George Ford and Jamie George with that experience so it’s a good mix.

“It feels like the first day back at school at training with a lot of fresh faces, so it’s good to see everyone again and we’re all really excited for it.

“It’ll be amazing. I've never been to any of the Americas – South or North – so I’m dead excited to be able to go somewhere new and experience that atmosphere.”

open image in gallery Freddie Steward has won 36 caps for England and become renowned for his prowess under the high ball ( PA Wire )

open image in gallery Steward is looking forward to a leadership role this summer ( Getty Images )

An England XV take on a France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham later this month before travelling to Argentina for their series opener in the capital on 5 July.

One familiar face Steward will encounter is Tigers teammate Julian Montoya, a veteran of the South American rugby scene having racked up nearly 100 caps over the last 11 years.

Steward is excited at the prospect of a reunion with the experienced hooker and is similarly keen to explore some of the culture away from the pitch on the squad’s travels.

“I think I might see Julian [Montoya] out there,” he added. “He's an incredible player and he’s always a tough opponent too, so I’ll look forward to that.

“I think when you say Argentina, steak and wine comes into mind – we’ve also been looking at some golf courses so there will be some of that tourism going on.

“As soon as the sun comes out everyone gets the golf bug so yeah, it’s a very popular pastime in the group. I’ve heard it’s incredible to be a part of so it’ll be a good challenge for us, but I’m looking forward to it.”