France forced into midfield rethink for Wales clash in Six Nations
Pau centre Fabien Brau-Boirie will make his debut alongside clubmate Emilien Gailleton
France have been forced to name a new-look centre pairing for their Six Nations clash with Wales after both Yoram Moefana and Nicolas Depoortere were ruled out by injury.
The Bordeaux Begles duo had impressed outside of clubmate Matthieu Jalibert in France’s opening win over Ireland, but will miss the trip to Cardiff. Moefana has suffered a minor knock to the knee, while Depoortere reportedly has a calf issue and Toulouse’s Kalvin Gourgues is also out of the encounter having featured off the bench last week.
Fabien Galthie has again prioritised club cohesion with 20-year-old Pau centre Fabien Brau-Boirie set for a debut alongside Emilien Gailleton, who has won 11 caps.
Noah Nene is also primed for a debut from a bench that includes a returning Thibaud Flament, with the lock back amongst things having missed the Ireland game to be with his wife as she underwent fertility treatment.
It is a settled starting side other than in midfield, with the rest of the XV unchanged. Charles Ollivon and Mickael Guillard once more form the locking partnership as Flament and Toulouse teammate Emmanuel Meafou are primed to make an impact off the bench, and Jalibert remains at fly half following an injury set-back for Romain Ntamack.
France are heavy favourites for victory in Cardiff, and were 45-24 victors on their last visit to the Principality Stadium.
France XV to face Wales in Cardiff (Sunday 15 February, 3.10pm GMT): 1 Jean Baptiste-Gros, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Dorian Aldegheri; 4 Charles Ollivon, 5 Mickael Guillard; 6 Francois Cros, 7 Oscar Jegou, 8 Anthony Jelonch; 9 Antoine Dupont (capt.), 10 Matthieu Jalibert; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Fabien Brau-Boirie, 13 Emilien Gailleton, 14 Theo Attissogbe; 15 Thomas Ramos.
Replacements: 16 Maxime Lamothe, 17 Rodrigue Neti, 18 Regis Montagne, 19 Thibaud Flament, 20 Emmanuel Meafou, 21 Lenni Nouchi; 22 Baptiste Serin, 23 Noah Nene.
