France make piece of Women’s Six Nations history in win over Scotland

France stayed on track for a Women’s Six Nations title showdown with England and made a piece of tournament history in the process as they pulled away to record a 38-15 bonus-point win over Scotland.

Les Bleues had battled to a 27-15 triumph over Ireland in their Six Nations opener and on Saturday maintained their 100 per cent record thanks to tries from Carla Arbez, Teani Feleu, Seraphine Okemba and Morgane Bourgeois, who was also impressive from the tee.

They also created a slice of history when scrum-half Pauline Bourdon Sansus slotted a brilliant drop goal early in the second half, the first in the Women’s Six Nations for 11 years. Sandrine Agricole’s effort against England in 2014 had been the most recent example, but Bourdon Sansus banged a magnificent attempt over from long range – just the seventh in the history of the tournament – to the delight of the crowd in La Rochelle.

The victory kept France on course for a presumed winner-takes-all grand slam showdown against dominant England to conclude Super Saturday on 26 April, although to reach that point they have to overcome Wales and Italy first.

An early converted try from Arbez, who finished off a break by No 8 Feleu, and two penalties from Bourgeois saw France take control at Stade Marcel-Deflandre but Scotland, who edged out Wales 24-21 in Edinburgh last weekend, got themselves back within striking distance just before the break.

open image in gallery Carla Arbez (centre) got France’s first try in the victory ( AFP via Getty Images )

Lisa Thomson capitalised on a French handling error to punt the ball forward, with Emma Orr kicking it over the line and touching down. Helen Nelson added the extras to reduce the deficit to 13-7.

Bourgeois kicked another penalty soon after the restart before Les Bleues further extended their lead through that sensational drop goal from Bourdon Sansus, who caught a goal-line drop-out, strode forward and hammered the ball between the uprights from fully 30 metres out.

Nelson slotted a penalty but it was only a brief respite as France scored twice in three minutes either side of the hour mark, through Feleu and Okemba down each flank, to lead 31-10.

open image in gallery Seraphine Okemba crossed for one of France’s four tries ( AFP via Getty Images )

With 12 minutes left, Bourgeois dived over to secure France a bonus-point try, which she converted, although Scotland at least had a final say with the clock in the red, when Elis Martin dotted down at the back of a rolling maul from a lineout.

