Is France vs Italy on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Six Nations clash

France will look to take another step towards a grand slam as they host Italy in Lille.

Les Bleus have established themselves as firm favourites for Six Nations victory with one-sided wins over Ireland and Wales to open the tournament.

They will be wary, though, of an improving Azzurri side that has already beaten Scotland in this campaign.

Italy should have beaten France on their last visit here, too, with Paolo Garbisi missing a kick late on in a 13-all draw at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in 2024.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is France vs Italy?

France vs Italy is due to kick off at 3.10pm GMT on Sunday 22 February at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 2.20pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

France freshen up their second row partnership with Toulouse duo Thibaud Flament and Emmanuel Meafou starting ahead of Charles Ollivon and Mickael Guillard. Peato Mauvaka, Georges-Henri Colombe and Pierre-Louis Barassi come on to the bench. Matthieu Jalibert had been named to start but was ruled out late on Saturday evening - Gael Drean comes on to the wing, Theo Attissogbe goes to full-back and Thomas Ramos takes the No 10 shirt.

Italy, meanwhile, welcome back their own Toulouse star in full-back Ange Capuozzo after overcoming an injury. Leonardo Marin remains Tommaso Menoncello’s midfield partner in the continued absence of Juan Ignacio Brex, while there are no changes to a starting pack that has gone well so far in the tournament.

Line-ups

France XV: 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Dorian Aldegheri; 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Emmanuel Meafou; 6 Francois Cros, 7 Oscar Jegou, 8 Anthony Jelonch; 9 Antoine Dupont (capt.), 10 Thomas Ramos; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Fabien Brau-Boirie, 13 Emilien Gailleton, 14 Gael Drean; 15 Theo Attissogbe.

Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Rodrigue Neti, 18 Georges-Henri Colombe, 19 Charles Ollivon, 20 Mickael Guillard, 21 Lenni Nouchi; 22 Baptiste Serin, 23 Pierre-Louis Barassi.

Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 3 Simone Ferrari; 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Andrea Zambonin; 6 Michele Lamaro (capt.), 7 Manuel Zuliani, 8 Lorenzo Cannone; 9 Alessandro Fusco, 10 Paolo Garbisi; 11 Monty Ioane, 12 Leonardo Marin, 13 Tommaso Menoncello, 14 Louis Lynagh; 15 Ange Capuozzo.

Replacements: 16 Pablo Dimcheff, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Giosue Zilocchi, 19 Federico Ruzza, 20 Riccardo Favretto, 21 David Odiase; 22 Alessandro Garbisi, 23 Paolo Odogwu.