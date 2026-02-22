France vs Italy referee: Who is Six Nations official Andrew Brace?
The Cardiff-born Brace represents the Irish Rugby Football Union
Andrew Brace will referee France vs Italy in Lille in round three of the 2026 Six Nations.
Born in Cardiff, Brace represents the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) after a childhood spent between Wales and Ireland.
A former community rugby officer for Munster, the 35-year-old represented Belgium during a brief international playing career, qualifying for the country via his father’s family.
He made his debut in the then-Pro 14, now known as the United Rugby Championship, in 2015, and two years later started refereeing Test matches.
In 2020, he oversaw both the Pro 14 final and the Autumn Nations Cup decider between England and France at Twickenham.
An assistant in 2019, Brace made his World Cup debut with the whistle four years later, taking charge of three pool fixtures as the sole IRFU referee in France.
He will have a couple of Irish colleagues for company in Lille in assistant Eoghan Cross and television match official Olly Hodges. Regular Test referee Luke Pearce will also be on the touchline, with Ben Whitehouse of Wales the foul play review officer.
Match officials for France vs Italy in Lille
Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire)
Assistant Referees: Luke Pearce (Eng) & Eoghan Cross (Ire)
TMO: Olly Hodges (Ire)
FPRO: Ben Whitehouse (Wal)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks