Fin Smith stakes claim as France hit back – what we learned from Six Nations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland and England edged two desperately close encounters while France ran amok against Italy as the third round of the Guinness Six Nations delivered more thrills and spills.

Here, the PA news agency examines five things learned from the weekend’s action.

England turn the tide

“There is loads for us to get better at” was Maro Itoje’s diplomatic assessment as England staged the ultimate smash and grab raid on Scotland, who dominated the Allianz Stadium showdown on just about every meaningful attacking metric including the try count of three to one. But. to their credit, Steve Borthwick’s men appear to have found a knack of winning. After a year of falling agonisingly short in tight finishes against top opposition, they have reeled off successive one-point victories against France and Scotland. They may be riding their luck at times but the resilience being shown at clutch moments is a precious step forward.

Advantage Fin Smith

A sliding doors moment in the race for the British and Irish Lions fly-half duties may have unfolded at Allianz Stadium. While Scotland’s favourite for the jersey Finn Russell missed a late match-winning conversion, as well as his two other shots at goal and was bumped off in the tackle, Fin Smith was showing his mettle in adversity. A momentum-changing hit on Tom Jordan was followed up with a monster penalty that ultimately won the game for England. Some of Russell’s attacking play was irresistible but Smith showed the steelier nerves when it mattered. Ireland’s rising star Sam Prendergast is also displaying some classy touches but, after just two Test starts, the 22-year-old Smith is right in mix.

France are back

Fabien Galthie wanted a reaction after France blew their chance against England in round two and his heavily-changed team duly delivered an 11-try rout of Italy. Antoine Dupont’s influence was stamped all over their record Six Nations victory and the two-try captain even finished the game playing at fly-half en route to taking the man-of-the-match award. Wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey was also a major threat as France’s accuracy and power set up their title collision with unbeaten Ireland in Dublin on March 8. On this evidence, France are going to take some stopping.

Sherratt’s minor miracle

Wales went into their Six Nations clash against Ireland as 25-1 no-hopers but ended it with pride restored and re-established as a competitive force after giving the Grand Slam-chasing Irish their biggest test of the Six Nations so far. Interim boss Sherratt masterminded a stunning transformation over the course of four training sessions as Wales fans left the Principality Stadium full of hope rather than despair. Scotland are next up, followed by England, and Wales will fancy their chances after delivering comfortably their best performance since crushing Australia during the 2023 World Cup.

Great teams find a way to win

Ireland, the world-ranked number two nation, far from lived up to that status for large parts of a gripping encounter against Wales. Trailing 18-10 and with centre Garry Ringrose having received a 20-minute red card, it appeared that they would struggle to find a way back. But when the going got tough, the tough got going, with Ringrose’s replacement Bundee Aki making a breathtaking contribution in all areas and rookie fly-half Sam Prendergast kicking three nerveless penalties when pressure was at its most intense. There was no panic, just calm decision-making when it really mattered. Bring on France.