France and Ireland battle in potentially the closest of the four Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in Exeter.

The two European nations are regular sparring partners in the Women’s Six Nations and thus know each other well, with Ireland confident that they can challenge this French side.

A 27-15 win for France in Belfast earlier this year was closely contested, and Ireland are boosted by the availability of back row star Aoife Wafer after injury.

Can they spring a shock and break up the presumed final four ahead of the semi-finals?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is France vs Ireland?

France vs Ireland is due to kick off at 1pm BST on Sunday 14 September at Sandy Park in Exeter.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC Two, with coverage on the channel from 12.15pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

France reshuffle their backline, with Kelly Arbey returning on the wing and co-captain Marine Menager moving into midfield. Morgane Bourgeois also swaps in at full-back, while Teani Feleu, who can play in the back row or at centre, is brought on to the bench.

Ireland welcome back Aoife Wafer in the back row, a huge boost after the player of the Women’s Six Nations missed all three of their group stage games. Fiona Tuite also returns to form a new-look flanker combination with Edel McMahon not involved after appearing to suffer an injury against New Zealand last week. Stacey Flood is fit, though, to start at full-back.

Line-ups

France XV: 1 Yllana Brosseau, 2 Agathe Gerin, 3 Rose Bernadou; 4 Manae Feleu (co-capt.), 5 Madoussou Fall Raclot; 6 Axelle Bethoumieu, 7 Lea Champon, 8 Charlotte Escudero; 9 Pauline Bourdon Sansus, 10 Lina Queyroi; 11 Kelly Arbey, 12 Gabrielle Vernier, 13 Marine Menager (co-capt.), 14 Joanna Grisez; 15 Morgane Bourgeois.

Replacements: 16 Manon Bigot, 17 Annaelle Deshaye, 18 Assia Khalfaoui, 19 Hina Ikahehegi, 20 Seraphine Okemba, 21 Teani Feleu; 22 Alexandra Chambon, 23 Emilie Boulard.

Ireland XV: 1 Niamh O’Dowd, 2 Neve Jones, 3 Linda Djougang; 4 Ruth Campbell, 5 Sam Monaghan (capt.); 6 Fione Tuite, 7 Aoife Wafer, 8 Brittany Hogan; 9 Aoibheann Reilly, 10 Dannah O’Brien; 11 Amee-Leigh Costigan, 12 Eve Higgins, 13 Aoife Dalton, 14 Beibhinn Parsons; 15 Stacey Flood.

Replacements: 16 Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald, 17 Ellena Perry, 18 Sadhbh McGrath, 19 Eimear Corri-Fallon, 20 Grace Moore; 21 Emily Lane, 22 Enya Breen, 23 Anna McGann.