Loughborough lure back NRLW star Fran Goldthorp in potential boost to Red Roses

England’s Red Roses could be set to be boosted by the availability of dual-code star Fran Goldthorp as they target World Cup success on home soil next summer.

Goldthorp has re-joined Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) club Loughborough Lightning after two seasons with the North Queensland Cowboys in Australia’s NRL.

The versatile 21-year-old — who can play at centre, on the wing or at full-back — is understood to be firmly on the radar of England head coach John Mitchell.

England’s first-choice back three of Ellie Kildunne, Jess Breach and Abby Dow is well set but Mitchell has been seeking to bolster his depth behind the trio. Mitchell handed a debut to Bo Westcombe-Evans at WXV and rates Exeter wing Katie Buchanan highly, but Goldthorp is a player of real potential in both codes.

Capped eight times by her country in rugby league, the Goldthorp made her debut for Leeds Rhinos as a 16-year-old and was named NRLW rookie of the year after her first season with Cowboys in Townsville.

She previously made 20 appearances for Loughborough during a first stint at the club, also winning honours for England Under-20.

“I’m really excited to be back with Lightning after a few years away,” she said. “It was at Loughborough where my rugby union journey started and I am really looking forward to working hard with the team and seeing what we can achieve together this season.

open image in gallery Fran Goldthorp made 20 appearances for Loughborough during her first stint at the club ( Getty Images )

“It is clear to me that Lightning have made some incredible progress in the last 12 to 18 months. You’ve only got to look at the number of internationals they currently have away in WXV to see this is a brilliant environment to develop your game and take it onto the next level.

“I’m also looking forward to be back playing at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens. I got a taste of that in my first spell and it’s great now that every home match is staged at such a fantastic venue.”

“I want to give my all to contribute to the team on and off the field to achieve our goals in what is a really exciting year ahead for women’s rugby, with a fiercely competitive PWR season being followed by the 2025 Six Nations and a home World Cup.”