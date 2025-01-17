England wing Anthony Watson forced to retire from rugby due to injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Watson has been forced to retire from rugby on medical grounds at the age of 30.

The wing won 56 caps for England across nearly a decade at international level and toured twice with the British and Irish Lions, starting five Tests in 2017 and 2021.

Watson has struggled increasingly with injury, though, missing the 2023 World Cup after suffering a calf problem ahead of the tournament having been named in Steve Borthwick’s squad.

He has since dealt with Achilles and back issues, appearing just five times for Leicester Tigers this season, and has taken the decision to step away from the sport.

“My overarching feeling is of pride,” Watson, who spent nine years at Bath after breaking through with London Irish, said. “I’m proud and blessed to have done what I did through my career; to have represented my family, my country and two of the biggest clubs in the country.

"When I started out, I wanted to make my Dad more than anyone proud, I wanted to play for England and the Lions with my parents in the crowd and, eventually, wanted to share a moment with my children on the field. I can say I’ve done all those things.”

Watson made his England debut against New Zealand in 2014 and appeared at two World Cups, starting the final defeat to South Africa in 2019.

His last international appearance came in the warm-up defeat to Ireland in August 2023. His tally of 23 tries in an England shirt is the eighth highest for a men’s international.

open image in gallery Anthony Watson scored 23 tries for England ( Getty Images )

“Anthony is to be congratulated on a fantastically successful career,” England head coach Steve Borthwick said. “I was fortunate to have coached Anthony both at Leicester Tigers and England. He is a humble, hard-working professional man who is universally liked and admired in the game.

"Anthony not only brought his incredible talent to the England shirt every time he played, but he was also a player who was immensely proud to represent his country. We all wish him the best in the next chapter and thank him for everything he did for the England team.”

Watson appears likely to continue to play a key role in the game having been appointed a board member of Team England Rugby (TER), the breakaway group that has taken on responsibility – and received recognition – to negotiate on behalf of the England team with the Rugby Football Union after the senior men’s squad ended its relationship with the Rugby Players Association (RPA).