Finn Russell key to Scotland’s plans after being passed fit to face England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Finn Russell has a “big role” to play after being passed fit as Scotland seek a record fifth straight Calcutta Cup victory against England in the Six Nations, according to head coach Gregor Townsend.

The fly-half was substituted with a concussion during the defeat to Ireland two weeks ago after clashing heads with team-mate Darcy Graham, who despite having observed a 12-day concussion protocol will not play at Twickenham on Saturday.

The winger left the field at Murrayfield on a stretcher and wearing a neck brace after colliding with Russell in the 22nd minute of Scotland’s 32-18 loss. He was taken to hospital where he underwent x-rays and a CT scan, all of which came back clear.

Both players have observed the necessary criteria for returning to full contact, but owing to the seriousness of Graham’s injury he will not be risked.

“You never know with concussions how long it’s going to take until players are fully recovered,” said Townsend. “Finn was symptom-free the day after the Ireland game, he had to go on a 12-day recovery protocol like Darcy, but he’s been fine ever since and trained with us fully from Wednesday.

“In discussion with the medical team, just because it was a bigger injury, Darcy was on the 12-day protocol and was symptom-free after a couple of days and has been great.

“But we felt it wasn’t right to bring him into full contact this week, just to give him an opportunity to have another week’s recovery. He’s trained with us out in Spain, just not the contact elements.

“He’ll probably just be out for a week. He might not play next week as it’s a fallow week so we know he would be fully fit for our next game.”

Townsend has been beaten only once by England during his tenure and will be looking to his number 10 Russell to inspire a response after the disappointment of the loss to Ireland.

Scotland have won the last four Six Nations meetings between the sides including a 30-21 victory in 2024, but sit fourth in this year’s standings after two matches and face a potentially campaign-defining game against Steve Borthwick’s side.

“They’ve been really good games (against England), I think they’ve been open and when they have been open your 10 has got a big role to play in that,” said Townsend. “(Russell) has enjoyed those games that have gone to the wire as well.”

The coach was asked whether the run his side are on against England will affect their psychology ahead of the match.

“No,” he said. “This is a very tough fixture. Playing at Twickenham is always one of our hardest games, and in recent years we’ve got on the right side of the result but they’ve been very close games and we’ve had to play very well to get those wins.

“I’m not sure if there was a fear factor (around Twickenham), just a place that over history has been very tough for us because England are always a strong team.

“This group of players have had the experience of winning at Twickenham which can help as you prepare for the game, but the reality is what happens in 80 minutes.”