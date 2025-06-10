Finn Russell hoping for strong showing from Bath fans at Premiership final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell is looking forward to running out at the Allianz Stadium to the roar of Bath’s sell-out support rather than with the jeers of England fans ringing in his ears.

The British and Irish Lions number 10 kicked 14 points to help Bath beat rivals Bristol and secure a return to the Gallagher Premiership final.

Russell, who has recovered from cramp which forced him off during the closing stages at The Recreation Ground, hopes to feel plenty of positive vibes from the Twickenham stands on Saturday – in stark to his previous visits when in Scotland blue.

“From what I have heard, a lot of Bath fans bought tickets a while back to make sure they had them, as they did last year,” Russell said.

“A lot of them will be getting the train over to Twickenham at the weekend and it is always good playing in front of a sold-out stadium.

“Having your home fans there, hopefully the majority of tickets are Bath fans, that will be special.”

Scotland vice-captain Russell added: “I know the other side of playing at Twickenham – usually when I am there, it is 70-odd thousand fans against me.

“But it is always special playing in that stadium and hopefully our fans can make as much noise as possible.”

Russell, 32, remains determined to see Bath put last season’s defeat by Northampton behind them and land a first title since 1996.

“I think that motivation has been there for everyone,” said Russell, who has been called up for his third successive Lions tour this summer.

“After getting that final and losing it last year, it is always quite tough to come back in that next year.

“But I think everyone came back in pre-season in good shape and kind of ripped in straight away.

“At the start of the year, the goal was to win the Premiership. We have gotten ourselves in a good spot just now to hopefully go and do that.

“We have almost got back to where we wanted to be and hopefully can go one step further this year.”

Bath finished 11 points clear of Leicester at the top of the Premiership table, having won 14 games.

Johann van Graan’s side have already lifted the Premiership Rugby Cup and European Challenge Cup this season as they look to close out the campaign with yet more silverware.

“The playing group have been fantastic and it is great that everybody wants to play in the final, but ultimately, we can only select 23 players,” said Bath head of rugby van Graan.

“In our training again today, it doesn’t matter what team you were in, everybody was in (to the session).

“Yes, some individuals will be disappointed, but that’s natural.

“We see that as a positive, because everybody wants to play for this team and pulls in the same direction because they want to achieve something together.”