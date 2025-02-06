Fiji director of rugby fired for claiming there is a 'gay problem’ in women’s team

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The director of rugby at the Fiji Rugby Union has been fired just four days into her new role after stating that women’s national team had a “gay problem”.

Laijipa Naulivou was given the role last Saturday but, on Wednesday, the FRU released a statement saying they had terminated her appointment in the interest of reinforcing a “commitment to upholding professional standards and safeguarding the integrity of Fiji Rugby.”

At the Paris Olympics last summer, Fiji’s women’s sevens team were knocked out in the group stage, placing last among the 12 sides competing in the tournament, despite having won bronze in Tokyo three years prior and reaching the podium again being their stated aim.

In an interview with The Fiji Sun, Naulivou said alleged rifts related to sexuality were to blame for the poor performance and criticised the coach, saying she previously recommended her removal and asked for a panel be set up to select the team instead of “a person who practices lesbianism being up there and choosing her people.”

Naulivou claimed “it is unethical and it's not right” before citing struggles with player retention and “this gay problem” as the main challenges facing European rugby teams as well. She also added that homosexuality was “one big drawback” when the Fiji women's team participated in previous global sevens tournaments.

The FRU moved quickly to terminate Naulivou’s contract with immediate effect, explaining they do not share her views and categorically reject all forms of discrimination.

“Our women’s team and all players can rest assured that this will in no way impact their opportunities, representation, and continued development as integral members of Fiji Rugby,” said the FRU statement.

“[The] FRU remains steadfast in ensuring a supportive, inclusive, and empowering environment for all the Fiji Rugby Vuvale, regardless of gender, background, or identity. A new appointment will be made in due course through a rigorous and transparent selection process."

open image in gallery Fiji’s women’s sevens team were a major subject of Laijipa Naulivou’s comments ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery They were knocked out at the group stage of the Paris 2024 Olympics ( Getty Images )

Fiji Women’s Rights Movement said it was “appalled” by Naulivou’s remarks, with Nalini Singh, the group’s executive director releasing a statement.

“The notion that being gay is a ‘problem’ in women’s rugby is deeply troubling and perpetuates harmful stereotypes that have no place in modern sports or society,” she said.

“Rather than focusing your efforts on the sexuality of the players, you do your job and look for adequate funding and provide for the well-being of the women rugby players so that they don’t have to sleep on benches in front of airports and walk miles to their training.”

Naulivou is a well-known figure within Fijian rugby circles, having been the first captain of the women’s national side in her playing days and being a strong advocate for gender equality in the typically male-dominated sport.

She tried to tender her resignation following widespread backlash to the interview but the FRU insisted on firing her instead.