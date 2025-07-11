Rory Darge eager to test himself against Fiji’s ‘benchmark for physicality’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland captain Rory Darge is relishing the prospect of flexing his muscles against the famed Fijian pack in the first Test of their Pacific islands tour in Suva on Saturday.

The Glasgow flanker will lead the side outright for the first time as coach Gregor Townsend makes 14 changes to the line-up that began the tour with a gruelling win over the Maori All Blacks last week.

The match is of critical importance to Scotland’s hopes of nudging into the world’s top six, which would guarantee them a much more favourable draw in the pool stages for the 2027 World Cup.

Darge said: “They (Fiji) are the benchmark for physicality, and we’re on their patch in a place where not many if any of us have ever played rugby, so that’s why it’s exciting.

“You want to go up against the best and ultimately that’s why everyone plays this game. It’s a great shared experience playing rugby in a place where there are such different challenges.”

Fiji pushed Australia close in a 21-18 defeat last Sunday and the Scotland squad are braced for a much tougher test than the comfortable win they secured against the same opponents at Murrayfield last November.

And Darge insists that although it has been noted in the build-up, his side must cast aside any thoughts of the importance of the fixture to the longer-term picture.

“It (the world ranking) is something there’s been a little bit of talk about, but you can’t really look beyond Fiji because it is such a big challenge,” he said. “It’s an exciting one and we’re definitely aware of what we need to produce.”

Saracens fly-half Fergus Burke will make his debut in Suva having featured in the squad for this year’s Six Nations campaign without seeing any action.