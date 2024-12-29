Exeter finally get first Premiership win with nervy Gloucester triumph

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Exeter claimed a first Gallagher Premiership victory of the season at the ninth attempt as they edged out west-country rivals Gloucester 22-15.

The Chiefs had not won a Premiership game since May, but they climbed off the basement above Newcastle after a predictably nervy encounter at Sandy Park.

Prop Josh Iosefa-Scott’s try six minutes from time secured the points following a strong Gloucester second-half fightback.

Exeter led at the break following dot-downs for hooker Dan Frost and centre Tamati Tua, with Henry Slade converting both scores, as Gloucester were reduced to a solitary Santi Carreras penalty.

But tries in quick succession after the interval for fly-half Gareth Anscombe and replacement prop Jamal Ford-Robinson, one converted by Carreras, put them ahead.

Carreras, though, also missed a conversion and penalty, and Exeter closed the game out via a Slade penalty and Iosefa-Scott’s try.

Exeter, 18 points and four places below Gloucester before kick-off, took a second-minute lead thanks to a gift from their opponents.

Gloucester made a hash of a lineout inside their own 22 through wayward throwing and poor execution, with Frost pouncing for the touchdown and Slade converting.

Slade then drifted a long-range penalty attempt wide before Gloucester opened their account when Carreras comfortably found the target from 35 metres out.

But Exeter roared on by a capacity crowd, continued to dominate territory and possession, posting a second try after 18 minutes when Slade’s cross-kick was gathered by Tua to score after Gloucester ran out of defenders.

Slade’s conversion took the Chiefs 11 points clear, and they were excellent value following a commanding opening quarter that belied their league position.

England international Slade offered a running threat behind an Exeter pack that displayed an impressive work-rate led by captain and Wales lock Dafydd Jenkins, with Gloucester’s vaunted attacking game unable to move out of first gear.

The visitors had barely made an entry into Exeter’s 22, and they could have no complaints about a 14-3 interval deficit.

Gloucester received an unexpected lifeline within five minutes of the restart as try-scorer Tua turned villain when his pass was intercepted by Anscombe, who enjoyed an unopposed 45-metre run to the line.

Carreras added the extras, and from nowhere Exeter found themselves under scoreboard pressure for the first time.

Gloucester then lost wing Christian Wade, who did not rejoin the action after undergoing a head injury assessment, and a quickfire second blow followed when lock Matias Alemanno suffered an arm injury.

But despite the disruption, Gloucester rapidly regrouped and they struck from a close-range lineout when Ford-Robinson was driven over, although Carreras missed an easy conversion.

And that error was punished just three minutes later as Slade kicked a penalty to put Exeter 17-15 ahead early in the final quarter.

Carreras then sent a 25-metre penalty chance wide that would have put Gloucester back in front, and the Chiefs could barely believe such a let-off as the game entered its closing 10 minutes.

And Exeter struck from their next attack, with the forwards exerting control close to Gloucester’s line, and Iosefa-Scott claiming a clinching score.