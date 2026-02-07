Is England vs Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Six Nations clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England begin their Six Nations campaign with a meeting with old foes Wales.

Hopes are high in England camp that they may challenge for a first tournament title since 2020 having won their last 11 matches, although there are tough trips to Edinburgh and Paris to come, as well as a home clash with Ireland.

Steve Borthwick will not, however, take his eye off an opener that could prove troublesome despite the visitors’ seeming low ebb.

Wales enter this campaign mired in off-field uncertainty but looking to build on the improvements shown in the autumn under Steve Tandy.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Wales?

England vs Wales is due to kick off at 4.40pm GMT on Saturday 7 February at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 3.45pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

Captain Maro Itoje will begin on the bench from England after making a late arrival into camp following the funeral of his mother. Hooker Jamie George will skipper the starting side, with Alex Coles partnering Ollie Chessum in the second row.

Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman will bring their Northampton connection into the starting midfield, while Henry Arundell is part of the starting back three. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso was originally named on the right wing but is ruled out, with Tom Roebuck brought in.

Steve Tandy’s first Six Nations selection features Louis Rees-Zammit at full-back, with the Bristol flyer joined in the back three by Ellis Mee and Josh Adams. Ben Thomas provides a second pair of playmaking hands outside of Dan Edwards with Eddie James a more sizeable midfield inclusion, while Alex Mann and Josh Macleod start alongside Aaron Wainwright in the back row.

Archie Griffin gets the nod to start ahead of returning veteran Tomas Francis at prop. There are six forwards on the bench, with Wales matching England on that front.

Line-ups

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George (capt.), 3 Joe Heyes; 4 Alex Coles, 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Guy Pepper, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 George Ford; 11 Henry Arundell, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 13 Tommy Freeman, 14 Tom Roebuck; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Bevan Rodd, 18 Trevor Davison, 19 Maro Itoje, 20 Tom Curry, 21 Henry Pollock; 22 Ben Spencer, 23 Marcus Smith.

Wales XV: 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Dewi Lake (capt.), 3 Archie Griffin; 4 Dafydd Jenkins, 5 Adam Beard; 6 Alex Mann, 7 Josh Macleod, 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Dan Edwards; 11 Josh Adams, 12 Ben Thomas, 13 Eddie James, 14 Ellis Mee; 15 Louis Rees-Zammit.

Replacements: 16 Liam Belcher, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Tomas Francis, 19 Ben Carter, 20 Taine Plumtree, 21 Harri Deaves; 22 Kieran Hardy, 23 Mason Grady.